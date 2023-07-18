Main Street Research LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Fundamentum LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,330 shares of company stock worth $4,908,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

ACN stock opened at $319.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.12. The stock has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.