Marquette Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,945 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Daktronics by 1,231.4% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,241,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,047 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 368,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 335,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Daktronics Price Performance

Daktronics Profile

DAKT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 133,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04.

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

