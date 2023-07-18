Martin Capital Advisors LLP Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.5% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.58. 2,841,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $324.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.