Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $219,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

Zoetis stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.24. The stock had a trading volume of 250,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.19.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

