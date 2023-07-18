Martin Capital Advisors LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $74.16. 5,462,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,017,810. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.