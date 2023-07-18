Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,290 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 620.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $234.59. 100,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

