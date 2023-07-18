Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSEARCA JPIE traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $45.46. 8,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,019. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

