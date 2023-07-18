Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.08. The stock had a trading volume of 451,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,605. The company has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.