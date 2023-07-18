Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 293 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,041,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,250. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

