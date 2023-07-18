Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,616 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,616 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,307,000 after buying an additional 472,619 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 136.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,067. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

