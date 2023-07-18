Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ACWV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.62. 109,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.85. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

