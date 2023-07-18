Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 56,562 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,562 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for 1.3% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDRR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after buying an additional 222,805 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,952. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

