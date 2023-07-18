Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.7% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.18. 308,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $404.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.05.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.89.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

