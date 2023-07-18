MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

MCFT opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $490.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.21%. The company had revenue of $166.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,490 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 495.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 443,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading

