Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.71

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 188528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Up 2.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
