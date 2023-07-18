McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $325.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stephens from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.59.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $294.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.24.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

