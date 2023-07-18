Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after acquiring an additional 170,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATKR traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.12. 63,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,143. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $159.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

