Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.4 %

STNG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

