Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 92,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NJR. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. 47,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

