Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $558,000 Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $412,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PBF Energy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PBF Energy by 2,257.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,996,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.70.

PBF Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

PBF Energy stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,912. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

