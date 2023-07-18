Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after buying an additional 4,344,537 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,702,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 11,378.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,453 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197,293 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 over the last 90 days. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.81. 22,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $94.49 and a one year high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

