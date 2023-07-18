Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 13.1% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $34,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. 246,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,436. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

