Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,200,053,000 after buying an additional 1,403,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $286.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,557,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,968,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $909.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

