Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 97 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.02. 1,117,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $454.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

