MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaCo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard General L.P. increased its position in shares of MediaCo by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaCo by 79.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,841 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MediaCo by 1,707.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

MediaCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDIA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. MediaCo has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

About MediaCo

MediaCo ( NASDAQ:MDIA ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It owns and operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

