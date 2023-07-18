Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.13. 129,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,788. Medifast has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $178.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.64. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The company had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 437.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.