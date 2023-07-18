MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Raised to $19.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MLNK. Wolfe Research cut MeridianLink from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded MeridianLink from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

MeridianLink Trading Up 2.1 %

MLNK stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. MeridianLink has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MeridianLink news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $89,192.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,498.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 0.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 984,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in MeridianLink by 1.9% in the first quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,167,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,093,000 after buying an additional 76,394 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MeridianLink by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MeridianLink by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MeridianLink by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

