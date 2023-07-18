Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $277.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.84.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.01. 3,938,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,591,734. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $316.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.44. The stock has a market cap of $791.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,672 shares of company stock worth $9,529,576. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

