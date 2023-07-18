Metahero Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.62 million and $214,141.29 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

