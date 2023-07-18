Metal (MTL) Hits Market Cap of $91.34 Million

Metal (MTL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00004610 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $91.34 million and $12.65 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

