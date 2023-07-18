Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1834 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Metallurgical Co. of China’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

Shares of MLLUY remained flat at $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. Metallurgical Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Metallurgical Co. of China alerts:

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.