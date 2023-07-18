Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1834 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Metallurgical Co. of China’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance
Shares of MLLUY remained flat at $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. Metallurgical Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47.
Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile
