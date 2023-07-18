Meter Governance One Day Trading Volume Tops $180,386.24 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $41.71 million and $180,386.24 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00006442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,786,512 coins and its circulating supply is 21,473,140 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,784,621 with 17,224,817 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.96021326 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $235,462.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.