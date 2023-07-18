Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $45.27. Approximately 96,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 410,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.60. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $65.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 27.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 24.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 53,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 86.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.