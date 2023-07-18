MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Update

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 575,900 shares, a growth of 132.3% from the June 15th total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGEE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 61,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,209. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $217.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.90 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

