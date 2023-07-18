Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $634,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 79,586 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 88,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,843 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 454,754 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $175,249,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $522.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $523.78. The firm has a market cap of $237.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

