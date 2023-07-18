Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 296.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:USB opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

