Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 189 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

