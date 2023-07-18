Mill Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,160 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.4% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.93. 402,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

