Mill Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,596 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 4.5 %

Bank of America stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. 50,559,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,865,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

