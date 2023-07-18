Mill Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mill Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 284,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,395,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 291,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,854,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,151. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.