Mill Capital Management LLC Has $10.09 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.0% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.46. 2,278,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,945,703. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.