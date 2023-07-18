Mill Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,711 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.69. The stock had a trading volume of 487,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,177. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

