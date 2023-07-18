MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MDXG opened at $7.60 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,987 shares of company stock worth $474,642. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 385,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

