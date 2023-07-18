MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MIND Technology Stock Down 1.7 %
MINDP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.68. 507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.27.
MIND Technology Company Profile
