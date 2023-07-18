MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MIND Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

MINDP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.68. 507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

