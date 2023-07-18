Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at National Bankshares

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.56.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.14. 29,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63. The firm has a market cap of C$603.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.02. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.41 and a 1-year high of C$17.45.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

