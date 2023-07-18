Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 212.60 ($2.78).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 275 ($3.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.79) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

MAB stock opened at GBX 207.40 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,390.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.35. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 224.36 ($2.93).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

