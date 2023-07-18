Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $1,809,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,602,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,237,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $1,888,950.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $40,268.88.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.61. 2,828,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,944. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

