Mogo’s (MOGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mogo from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Mogo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mogo

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mogo had a negative net margin of 227.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 18.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Mogo by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mogo by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mogo by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 351,729 shares during the last quarter. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.

