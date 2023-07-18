Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,202 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 4.0% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $72,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $294.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.24. The firm has a market cap of $215.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

