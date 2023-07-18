Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.3% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $22,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 740.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.